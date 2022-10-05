International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.