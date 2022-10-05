International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lifted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Trading Down 1.3 %

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 93,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $56.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

