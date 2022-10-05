InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.06

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

