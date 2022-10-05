Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,762.50 ($57.55).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 3,800 ($45.92) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583 ($43.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,043.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,487.24. The firm has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,077.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 34.20 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

