Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.34. 10,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,779. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.94 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.