Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,247,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Price Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52 week low of $89.12 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.