Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 189,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.95.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
