Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 189,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

