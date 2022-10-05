Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
VPV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,712. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
