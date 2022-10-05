Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

VPV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,712. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

