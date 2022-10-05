Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.06. 1,909,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

