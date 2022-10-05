Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 2,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $8,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,844,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,376 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

