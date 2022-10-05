Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 171.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.