Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Invesque from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$62.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.