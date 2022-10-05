Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 37,564 call options on the company. This is an increase of 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,562 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 767,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,916,146. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

