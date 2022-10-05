Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,645 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 2,442 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,897. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

