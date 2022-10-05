Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 51,623 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,786% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,737 put options.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 119,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,132. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.44%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $135,911.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,569.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,569.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

