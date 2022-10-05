iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.39. 3,527,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

