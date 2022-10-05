IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.34. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 29,997 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IRIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

