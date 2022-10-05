IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.34. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 29,997 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on IRIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Further Reading
