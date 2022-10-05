IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Hits $26.74 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $26.74 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,102,072,661 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,389,412 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

