iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

TLH stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.