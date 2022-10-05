iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,748,100 shares.The stock last traded at $114.52 and had previously closed at $115.12.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
