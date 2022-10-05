iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,748,100 shares.The stock last traded at $114.52 and had previously closed at $115.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.