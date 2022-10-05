iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
IGIB stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 37,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $60.18.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.