iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IGIB stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 37,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $60.18.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

