iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IBB traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.65. 67,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,570. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.