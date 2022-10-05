iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.49% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $34,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

IDEV traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

