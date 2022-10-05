iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
