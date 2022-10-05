iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $87.60 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

