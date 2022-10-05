iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 12.4% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

ESGU opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

