iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 49,926 shares.The stock last traded at $43.10 and had previously closed at $43.21.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.