iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ACWI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,491. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

