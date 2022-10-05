iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,475,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.