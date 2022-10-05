iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.35. 18,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.