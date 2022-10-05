iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.41. 267,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,546,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

