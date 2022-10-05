iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.02. 10,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,707. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

