iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

