iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 9.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 606.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 364,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.44 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

