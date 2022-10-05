iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,241,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.66. 3,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.