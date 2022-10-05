iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

