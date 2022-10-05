iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
