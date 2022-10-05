iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. 65,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.