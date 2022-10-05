iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

