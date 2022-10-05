iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

iSIGN Media Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as pushes messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

