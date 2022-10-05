ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $242.66

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.66 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 98.08 ($1.19). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 105.55 ($1.28), with a volume of 4,695,283 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £673.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.45.

Insider Activity

ITM Power Company Profile

In related news, insider Denise Cockrem bought 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). In other ITM Power news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). Also, insider Denise Cockrem acquired 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,336 shares of company stock worth $3,044,024.

(Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.