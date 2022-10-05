Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,534. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

