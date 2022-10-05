Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 121,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

