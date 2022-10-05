Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 1,021,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

