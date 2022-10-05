Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.79. 70,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

