Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 118,973 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,973 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000. Shell accounts for about 2.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. 298,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,880. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

