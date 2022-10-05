Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,228.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.1% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.61. 112,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,967. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.