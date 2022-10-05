Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 6,386 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.94. 40,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,110. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,478 shares of company stock valued at $66,159,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

