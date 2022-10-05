Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 677 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $328.19. 44,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.94 and a 52 week high of $753.69. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

