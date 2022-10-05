James Fitzroy Dean Purchases 75,000 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($154,059.93).

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.9 %

LON LMP opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 240.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47).

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

About LondonMetric Property

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 277.17 ($3.35).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

